Aug. 21, 1957—Aug. 22, 2021
GANSEVOORT — Beverly Kaye Petteys, 64, of Route 32N, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Born on August 21, 1957 in Sidney, NY, she was the daughter of Milton and Phyllis (Peck) Warner (now Welch).
Bev grew up on a farm in Masonville, NY. She graduated from Sidney Central High School. She received an Associate in Applied Science from Tompkins Cortland Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Vocational-Technical Education from SUNY Oswego, and a Master of Science in Special Education from The College of Saint Rose.
Bev enjoyed a longtime career as a teacher at South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, and Greenwich School Districts, BOCES, and Tryon Residential Center.
She attended Bacon Hill Reformed Church in Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Janet Vincent.
She enjoyed golfing, book club and reading, baking cookies and making desserts, plants and gardening, gatherings with her “Curves” fitness friends, her church group, and the “Gansevoort Gang,” volunteering for church and hospice, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her mother Phyllis Welch of Masonville, NY; her husband of 43 years Melvin F. Petteys of Gansevoort; son Matthew (Katherine) Petteys of Mansfield, MA; daughters: Rachel Randolph (Timothy) of Huntersville, NC and Megan Petteys (Kevin Branch) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Barrett (8), Lila (5), and Bennett (3); brothers: Vincent (Anne), John (Joyce), James (Karen) and Lonnie Warner; sister Nancy Warner; in-laws: Neil (Wilma), Dan (Sandy) and Richard Petteys; and several nieces and nephews. Bev is now reunited with her father Milton Warner, step-father Barrett Welch, and sister-in-law Tammy Warner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Juniper Springs Barn/Rustic Barn Campground, 4748 Route 9N, Corinth, NY 12822. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided, and all those who wish to share memories of Bev are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to: Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are by Compassionate Funeral Home, Inc., 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.