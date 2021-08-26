Aug. 21, 1957—Aug. 22, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Beverly Kaye Petteys, 64, of Route 32N, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Born on August 21, 1957 in Sidney, NY, she was the daughter of Milton and Phyllis (Peck) Warner (now Welch).

Bev grew up on a farm in Masonville, NY. She graduated from Sidney Central High School. She received an Associate in Applied Science from Tompkins Cortland Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Vocational-Technical Education from SUNY Oswego, and a Master of Science in Special Education from The College of Saint Rose.

Bev enjoyed a longtime career as a teacher at South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, and Greenwich School Districts, BOCES, and Tryon Residential Center.

She attended Bacon Hill Reformed Church in Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Janet Vincent.

She enjoyed golfing, book club and reading, baking cookies and making desserts, plants and gardening, gatherings with her “Curves” fitness friends, her church group, and the “Gansevoort Gang,” volunteering for church and hospice, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.