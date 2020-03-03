April 19, 1929 — Feb. 29, 2020
CORINTH — Beverly K. Kinns, 90, of Corinth passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Feb. 29, 2020.
Born on April 19, 1929 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Gertrude (Rebhun) Kennedy.
Beverly married Edwin Kinns on Dec. 29, 1967. He passed away on June 30, 1991.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Green Thumb Landscaping for many years, and later worked as a clerk for the Corinth Wine and Liquor Store.
Beverly loved to listen to her audio books. Her favorite was romance. She enjoyed talking to her best friend, Carlie Woodard on the phone, visiting and going out to dinner with her niece, Cindy and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her brother, Cornelius John (Jack) Kennedy; her sister-in-law, Margaret Kennedy; and her niece, Karen Welcome.
Survivors include her three children, Kyle Kinns (Brent Rowland) of Corinth, Lisa Stone of Saratoga Springs, and Michael Kinns (Tina) of Schuylerville; four grandchildren, Amy Kinns, Casey Banker, Thomas Banker and Cody Kinns; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Charlotte, and Isaiah; and her nieces and nephews, Cindy, Shelia, Patty, Jack, Debbie, Bill and Stacey.
Services will be held at noon Friday, March 6, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 6, at the funeral home, prior to the services.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
