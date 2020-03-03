April 19, 1929 — Feb. 29, 2020

CORINTH — Beverly K. Kinns, 90, of Corinth passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Feb. 29, 2020.

Born on April 19, 1929 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Gertrude (Rebhun) Kennedy.

Beverly married Edwin Kinns on Dec. 29, 1967. He passed away on June 30, 1991.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Green Thumb Landscaping for many years, and later worked as a clerk for the Corinth Wine and Liquor Store.

Beverly loved to listen to her audio books. Her favorite was romance. She enjoyed talking to her best friend, Carlie Woodard on the phone, visiting and going out to dinner with her niece, Cindy and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her brother, Cornelius John (Jack) Kennedy; her sister-in-law, Margaret Kennedy; and her niece, Karen Welcome.