FORT ANN — Beverly June Spear Fuller of Fort Ann passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born in Hudson Falls on August 26th, Beverly was the daughter of Charles N. Spear and Beatrice Hart Spear. Beverly graduated from Fort Ann Central School and married Harold R. Fuller.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter-in-law Patricia Fuller, and three sisters: Christine Clark, Madalyn Saville, and Marjorie Harriman. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Fuller (Linda Fuller) and Douglas Fuller; her granddaughter, Olivia Fuller; her sister, Dorothy Prouty and several beloved nieces and nephews; her step-granddaughter, Tammy; step-great-granddaughters Miranda, Cassidy, Jamie; and great-great-granddaughter, Hope.

Beverly was well known for her homemade maple cream and candy. For many years, area schools toured the farm learning about the process of producing maple syrup. Beverly and Harold ran a dairy farm in Fort Ann, which was passed on to their son Douglas to continue farming. One of the legacies she leaves behind is a line of Jersey cows she proudly added to the farm. Beverly was a delegate member, secretary, and treasurer of the Dairylea milk cooperative and of the Battle Hill Grange.