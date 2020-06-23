FORT ANN — Beverly June Spear Fuller of Fort Ann passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born in Hudson Falls on August 26th, Beverly was the daughter of Charles N. Spear and Beatrice Hart Spear. Beverly graduated from Fort Ann Central School and married Harold R. Fuller.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter-in-law Patricia Fuller, and three sisters: Christine Clark, Madalyn Saville, and Marjorie Harriman. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Fuller (Linda Fuller) and Douglas Fuller; her granddaughter, Olivia Fuller; her sister, Dorothy Prouty and several beloved nieces and nephews; her step-granddaughter, Tammy; step-great-granddaughters Miranda, Cassidy, Jamie; and great-great-granddaughter, Hope.
Beverly was well known for her homemade maple cream and candy. For many years, area schools toured the farm learning about the process of producing maple syrup. Beverly and Harold ran a dairy farm in Fort Ann, which was passed on to their son Douglas to continue farming. One of the legacies she leaves behind is a line of Jersey cows she proudly added to the farm. Beverly was a delegate member, secretary, and treasurer of the Dairylea milk cooperative and of the Battle Hill Grange.
Her pride and joy was raising her two sons and welcoming her granddaughter into her life. Beverly loved to host holiday dinners and parties for her family and friends, and always found room for unexpected guests at the table. In earlier years, Beverly and Harold enjoyed traveling across the country, including to California for the Rose Parade, Florida, Maine, and Montreal. Beverly also enjoyed ballooning, and was part of the chase crew for her son Ron’s balloon, ‘The Plaid Rag.’
The family wishes to thank all of Beverly’s caregivers and Fort Hudson Nursing programs for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Beverly in recent years. Graveside services were held at Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arrangements were made by Mason Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials in Beverly’s name be made to F.A.C.T. Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 4045, Queensbury, NY 12804, Fort Ann E.M.S., P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827, or a charity of one’s choice.
