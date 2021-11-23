Nov. 1, 1963—Nov. 19, 2021

VALATIE — Beverly Jean Williams, 58, of Valatie, NY, passed quietly in the early hours of November 19, 2021.

Beverly was born November 1, 1963, in Glens Falls, NY, to David E. Williams and Joan (Rathbun) Williams.

Beverly achieved many successes during her lifetime. After graduating from Lake George High School, Bev earned a Business degree from SUNY Adirondack. She worked many years in the Glens Falls area as a retail manager. Though she spent most of her life in the local area, her career in retail management led her to Somersworth, NH, where she was employed by Oneida Ltd., Le Gourmet Chef, and The Works at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital.

Beverly had an intense zest for life, love, and laughter. She enjoyed volleyball, gymnastics, writing poetry, dancing, cooking, puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends. Beverly was always there for her family. She was a great listener, and a confidant for all. Bev loved animals, especially cats. Her cats were her children. It was hard to walk through her home without stepping on a squeak toy. Bev grew up surrounded by woods, which inspired her throughout her adult years. She loved hiking and immersing herself in nature.

Bev was predeceased by her father, David E. Williams, Sr. and survived by her loving mother, Joan Williams; her sisters and her brother (and their spouses): Debra Lindsey, Connie (Kevin) Miner, Susan (Nicholas) Demos and David (Jeanne) Williams, Jr. She will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews (and their spouses): Corinne (Andrew) Morehouse, Casey (Gregg) Frankian, Kevin Miner, Colin Miner, Kurtis Miner, Amanda (Josh) Vavra, Joshua Petteys, Amber Williams, Jeremy Williams, Brittany (Kevin) Wolfe, Bianca Lewis (eng. to Kyle Poteralski), and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beverly’s ashes will be laid to rest with her maternal grandparents, Harold and Beatrice Rathbun. Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home on 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a burial service at Pine View Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Bev’s family requests that donations be made to Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center, 115 Maple Street, Glens Falls.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.