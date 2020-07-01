July 20, 1931 — June 23, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beverly Jane Shelley left us peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Aiken, South Carolina. Eighty-eight years old at her death, she was born in Glens Falls on July 20, 1931, to Gordon and Ruth Culligan. In 1953, Beverly married Thomas Harold Shelley at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Their marriage lasted 43 years until Tommy’s death in 1996. Beverly is survived by their five children, Carol (Carlos) Dorthalina of Aiken, South Carolina, Andy Shelley (Linda Madden) of Nashua, New Hampshire, John (Amy) Shelley of Hanover, Massachusetts, Mary Jane Toroni and Mark Shelley of South Glens Falls.
Beverly is Gram to her adoring grandchildren, Krissy, Jamie (Brian), Shelley, (Erik), Max, and Linnea. She is GiGi to loving great-grandsons, Matt, Karson, Drew, and Boone. She leaves behind the many beloved students from Monroe Elementary School and the many friends of her children she welcomed into her home. Her compassionate spirit was a gift to all who met her and those she so selflessly helped even though they did not know it. Community for Beverly extended beyond South Glens Falls, as you would find her in Fort Edward, serving on Satterlee Hose Auxiliary’s, Monroe Community Centers, CWA, Bereavement Committee at St. Michael’s and Girl Scouts.
At Beverly’s request there will be no calling hours. A mass was said at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Church in Aiken, South Carolina on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward in the future due to COVID travel restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the bereavement committee at St. Mary’s Help of Christian, P.O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802 or bereavement committee at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12903.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.