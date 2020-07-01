July 20, 1931 — June 23, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beverly Jane Shelley left us peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Aiken, South Carolina. Eighty-eight years old at her death, she was born in Glens Falls on July 20, 1931, to Gordon and Ruth Culligan. In 1953, Beverly married Thomas Harold Shelley at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Their marriage lasted 43 years until Tommy’s death in 1996. Beverly is survived by their five children, Carol (Carlos) Dorthalina of Aiken, South Carolina, Andy Shelley (Linda Madden) of Nashua, New Hampshire, John (Amy) Shelley of Hanover, Massachusetts, Mary Jane Toroni and Mark Shelley of South Glens Falls.

Beverly is Gram to her adoring grandchildren, Krissy, Jamie (Brian), Shelley, (Erik), Max, and Linnea. She is GiGi to loving great-grandsons, Matt, Karson, Drew, and Boone. She leaves behind the many beloved students from Monroe Elementary School and the many friends of her children she welcomed into her home. Her compassionate spirit was a gift to all who met her and those she so selflessly helped even though they did not know it. Community for Beverly extended beyond South Glens Falls, as you would find her in Fort Edward, serving on Satterlee Hose Auxiliary’s, Monroe Community Centers, CWA, Bereavement Committee at St. Michael’s and Girl Scouts.