SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Beverly J. Havens, 87, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 23, 1933 in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Murphy) Snyder.
Beverly graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1952. Prior to her retirement in 1993, she was employed by Warren County Department of Social Services.
She was an avid churchgoer attending St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s Church. Beverly loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchild and her pets. Beverly was a kind soul with a witty sense of humor who was an avid animal lover and on an occasion enjoy a strawberry daiquiri.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Roscoe J. Havens, Jr; her son, James Matthew Havens; her brother and sister in law, Robert and Irma Havens; her sister in law, Marjorie Havens and her brother in law, Arthur Havens.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Smith of South Glens Falls; her two sons: Christopher Havens of Kingsbury and Jeffrey Havens of South Glens Falls; her grandson, Matthew (Sheri) Havens of Fort Worth, TX; her granddaughter, Michelle (Kyle) Goodrich of Rutland, VT; as well as her great grandchildren: Aiden Mowatt, Ryland Goodrich of Rutland, VT and Noah Thornton of Fort Worth, TX.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Spring burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
In her memory, memorial donations may be made to Prospect Child and Family Center, 133 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804, Warren Washington Albany ARC, 436 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to Adirondack Save a Stray, 4880 Rt 9N, Corinth, NY 12820.
The family would like to share a special thanks to the Wesley Health Center (Springs Unit) for the special care given to Beverly.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.
