SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Beverly J. Havens, 87, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 23, 1933 in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Murphy) Snyder.

Beverly graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1952. Prior to her retirement in 1993, she was employed by Warren County Department of Social Services.

She was an avid churchgoer attending St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s Church. Beverly loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchild and her pets. Beverly was a kind soul with a witty sense of humor who was an avid animal lover and on an occasion enjoy a strawberry daiquiri.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Roscoe J. Havens, Jr; her son, James Matthew Havens; her brother and sister in law, Robert and Irma Havens; her sister in law, Marjorie Havens and her brother in law, Arthur Havens.