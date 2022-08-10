March 28, 1932—Aug. 4, 2022

FORT MILLER — Beverly J. (Durling) King, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 28, 1932 in Fort Miller, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Viola (Sanders) Durling.

Beverly started practicing real estate in 1968 when she graduated from the Graduate Realtor’s Institute. She was a charter member of the Warren/Washington County Board of Realtors, and she owned and operated her own firm, B.J. King Real Estate. She was also a member of the Glens Falls Board of Realtors, and the Chair of the Realtors Political Action Committee. She also served as Vice President of the New York State Association of Realtors.

Beverly also owned and operated Bev’s Auto Sales in Fort Edward, where she would often travel to Florida to find good used vehicles to sell. She was also a Constable for the Town of Fort Edward. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, traveling, and socializing and playing games with her friends.

Most of all, Beverly will be remembered for her great faith. She attended Pine Knolls Alliance for over 20 years and served on several boards including the Benevolent Committee. She helped with the food pantry, and orchestrated a car repair day. She ministered to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and even prisons in order to lead them to the Lord.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Albert King who passed away in 1992, her cat Yogi, as well as her beloved aunt Minnie Wait.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Esther King, Gary King, and Jim King (Dale); her grandchildren: James, Kim, Maria, Jamie, and Phillip; several great-grandchildren; as well as her brothers: David C. Durling and Paul Durling.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A funeral service will be conducted at noon with Rev. Bill Church officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Miller. Pallbearers will include Phillip King, Liam Belair, Austin Belair, David D. Durling, Steven LaPelle, and Rick Austin.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Community Hospice of Saratoga for their care and compassion during Beverly’s illness.

Memorial donations in Beverly’s name can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.