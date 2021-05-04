Feb. 5, 1936—May 1, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Beverly I. (Fowler) Saville, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Washington Center.

Born February 5, 1936 in Argyle, NY, she was the daughter of the late David and Hazel (Morehouse) Fowler.

On June 1, 1957, she married Burt Saville, the love of her life, and together they raised their family. They were happily married until his passing on March 14, 2020.

Beverly finished out her career as a secretary at Webb Graphics, but her most important role was providing a wonderful home for her husband and family. She enjoyed baking, and will be remembered as an avid knitter who made lovely sweaters and afghans as gifts. Most of all, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who appreciated her notable sense of humor.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Beverly was predeceased by her granddaughter, Bailey Flynn, her brother Harold Fowler, as well as a brother who died in infancy.