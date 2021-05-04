Feb. 5, 1936—May 1, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Beverly I. (Fowler) Saville, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Washington Center.
Born February 5, 1936 in Argyle, NY, she was the daughter of the late David and Hazel (Morehouse) Fowler.
On June 1, 1957, she married Burt Saville, the love of her life, and together they raised their family. They were happily married until his passing on March 14, 2020.
Beverly finished out her career as a secretary at Webb Graphics, but her most important role was providing a wonderful home for her husband and family. She enjoyed baking, and will be remembered as an avid knitter who made lovely sweaters and afghans as gifts. Most of all, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who appreciated her notable sense of humor.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Beverly was predeceased by her granddaughter, Bailey Flynn, her brother Harold Fowler, as well as a brother who died in infancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Duane Saville, and Darcy Flynn (Mark) of CO; her granddaughter Casey Flynn (Matt Mezynski) of CO; her sisters: Shirley Clark, Mabel McNeil (Douglas), Freda Roberts (Robert), and Beatrice Duval; her brother-in-law Dale Saville; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to COVID restrictions, 60 people may enter the building at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY.
Memorial donations in Beverly’s name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
