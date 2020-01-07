Beverly Gray
Dec. 18, 1939 — Jan. 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beverly Gray, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home, on Jan. 2, 2020.

Born Dec. 18, 1939 in Rutland, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Gladys (Reid) Brown.

Beverly was a graduate of Fair Haven High School.

Beverly married Joseph Gray; they had been married for 56 years when he passed away.

Beverly enjoyed working on puzzles, word searches, reading books, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma Brown, Veronica Shaw, Shirley Davis, Patricia Ballantine, Myrtle Hall and Effie Gray.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Gray Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of North Carolina, Louis Gray and his wife, Tammy, of Diamond Point; her daughter, Catherine O’Keefe and Kevin Bickford of Kingsbury; her three grandchildren, Warren Gray (Ashley), James LaFoy (Kate) and Brittany LaFoy; her three great grandchildren, Anthony Knapp, Alessandra LaFoy, Warren Kallon Gray; and her sister, Barbara Alt of Castleton, Vermont.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Federated Church of Castleton, 504 Main St., Castleton, VT.

Donations in memory of Beverly may be made to SPCA of your choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

