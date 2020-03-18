April 27, 1948 — March 11, 2020

FORT ANN — Beverly E. Eastman, age 71, passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and close friends. She was born April 27, 1948 to Frank and Freda Facto. She graduated from Fort Ann Central School and went on to retire from Worldco Management in 2010.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Beverly enjoyed the simple things in life, chatting with friends and family, relaxing at home and going shopping with her beloved niece. Beverly had a wonderful heart and spunky personality which always touched those around her.

She is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) G. Eastman; their son, Wayne Eastman and his wife Stacy, their son Keith Eastman and his wife Julie; her brother, Roger Facto; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; and many loving family and friends. Beverly was predeceased by her sister, Blanche Facto Greene.

There will be a private gathering for family and close friends. There will not be any public services for Beverly at her request, but those who would like to make a memorial donation are asked to donate to the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Eastman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.