Oct. 22, 1926 — Sept. 30, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Beverly C. Cleavland, 92, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 22, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ella Rozelle Brown and Lyle Brown of South Queensbury. Beverly attended the Imperial School in South Queensbury. She Married Gessler Cleavland May 18, 1946. She worked at South Glens Falls Schools and Eden Park Nursing home providing nourishment to young and old. She enjoyed baking, going to bingo and Friday night dinners out with her “Posse” of Evelyn, Nina and Zella as well as visiting with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband in 1978 and her very special friend Lester Doty in 1996, as well as two brothers, Robert John and Lyle Jr. and two sisters, Peggy DeVivo and Dixie Lee Brown Febrarro.
Survivors include her son, Robert Cleavland and his wife Lee of Glens Falls and their children, Renee (Rob) Burnell of Hudson Falls, Matthew Cleavland of South Glens Falls, Kevin (Reeta) Cleavland of Aurora, Colorado, Christina Cleavland and Scott (Jordan) Cleavland of both of Glens Falls; a daughter, Carol Alden and her husband Timothy Alden of South Glens Falls with whom she resided, and their children Amanda Alden of Clifton Park, Jordan (Jackie Farnsworth) Alden and Haley (Brian) Guest both of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas Brown and his wife Beverly of Hudson Falls, and Norman Brown and his wife Joan of Moreau; and two sisters, Zadie Winslow of South Glens Falls and Zella Elder of Queensbury; also by 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Oct., 3 at Kilmer Funeral Home, Main Street, South Glens Falls with the Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service. Memorials can be made in her memory to the Ahlzheimers Association of NENY. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Dawna Sipowicz, Donna Gunderson and Christina Cleavland for their compassionate care of Beverly in her final years.
Online condolences can be sent to www.mbkilmer.com.
