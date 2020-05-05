× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 31, 1930 — May 2, 2020

Knoxville, TN — Beverly "Betty" Hoffis, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Beverly was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in West Glens Falls, New York, to Henry and Ella Fisher Naylor. Beverly married Louis Hoffis of Glens Falls, on June 19, 1949. Beverly and Louis were married for over 67 years. They owned and operated Hoffis Radio and Television in Glens Falls, New York for many of those years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life. Beverly is survived by her children: Lawrence (Stephanie) Hoffis, Rockwood, Tennessee, and Debra (Michael) Tasick, Lake George; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason) Bruce, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Mary Beth (Timothy) Pepper, Oakwood, Ohio; her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kayla, Abigail, Grace, Andrew and Frances; her sister, Gail DeWitt; her sister-in-law, Mary Naylor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ella Fisher Naylor; her brothers, Edward and Paul Naylor; her sisters, Thelma Seybolt, Loretta Missita, Vivian Jarvis, Mamie Manney, and Norma John; and her husband, Louis Hoffis.

Graveside services will be held at St. George Cemetery in South Glens Falls, New York at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Hoffis Family. www.clickfh.com

