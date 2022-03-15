April 1, 1933—March 11, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beverly Anne Wells, 88, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

She was born April 1, 1933 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Gilson and Frances (Ludlow) Bigelow.

Beverly was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1951.

She was a member of the Rebekahs, Order of the Eastern Star, The Order of the Amaranth and Daughters of the American Revolution Organizations.

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who cherished her family; as they were her life. She was a lighthearted and fun-loving free spirit. Her laughter was contagious to all and she was the life of a party.

Beverly enjoyed music, dancing, singing, old time movies and was an avid walker. She loved taking road trips and tours with her two sisters and community seniors and enjoyed her weekly breakfast with close friends.

In addition to her parents, her loving husband of 38 years, Edison Wells, of South Glens Falls, and her sister, Beryl Hungerford, of South Glens Falls, predeceased her.

Survivors include her sister, Barbara Purinton, of South Glens Falls; daughter, Karen (Robert) Ramsey, of Saratoga Springs; son, Kevin (Jacque) Wells, of South Glens Falls; her granddaughters: Rena (Jeff) Powhida, of South Glens Falls and Julie (Shaun) Brayton, of DeLand, FL; and her grandsons: Kevin (Phil) Jun, of Lexington, KY and Barry Wescott, of South Glens Falls. Her great-grandchildren also survive her: Amelya Powhida, of South Glens Falls, Collin, Shane, Devin and Melinda Brayton, all of DeLand, FL; along with her cousin and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially G Wing and hospice for their wonderful care and dedication.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.