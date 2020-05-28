Beverly Ann (Rivette) Spizzo

She is survived by her husband, John Spizzo of Hudson Falls; her daughter and best friend, Debbie; and her husband, Michael LaPan of South Glens Falls; she is also survived by her greatest pride and joys, her grandson, Kristopher and his wife, Carrie of Saratoga and her grandson, Kameron of New Albany, Ohio. Gram never missed a soccer, baseball, lacrosse, hockey game, concert, play or any activity her beloved grandsons participated in. Bev is also survived by her siblings, William (Gloria) Rivette of Berea, Ohio, Joan (George) Durett of Queensbury, Joseph (Marty) Sorrentino of Colchester, Vermont, Marina (Richard) Bolster of Malone and Nancy Long of Hadley Luzerne; her sister-in-law, Elaine Rivette of Lake George; her brother-in-law, Charles Fuller of Glens Falls and her brother-in-law, Anthony Spizzo (Jackie Russo) of South Glens Falls and Largo, Florida. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.