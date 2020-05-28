Oct. 23, 1935 — May 24, 2020
HUDSON FALLS – Beverly Ann (Rivette) Spizzo, 84, died May 24, 2020, at her home, after a brief fight with cancer.
She was born October 23, 1935, the oldest child to Wilma (Reede) and Walter Rivette, Sr., in Fair Haven, Vermont.
She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1954, after being named queen of the prom that year.
Beverly started working at the Dairy Bar in Whitehall, where she met John V. Spizzo, Jr. On May 22, 1955 they were married at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall. Beverly and John were married for 65 years.
While John finished his military service at Sampson Air force base in Seneca Lake, Beverly was a homemaker. When they settled in Whitehall, she worked for a coat and clothing manufacturer in Whitehall.
In 1965, Bev and John moved to Hudson Falls. She worked for Erlangers Fashion in Queensbury, Price Chopper in Glens Falls and finished her working career at her favorite job as cashier in the Hudson Falls High School cafeteria. She loved chatting with all the students.
While in Hudson Falls, Bev was John’s “assistant” as he ran the American Legion Baseball Team. “Ma”, as the players called her, always had an extra sandwich, soda or her famous spaghetti and meatballs to serve them.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Walter Rivette, Jr., her sister, Michele Fuller and her sisters-in-law, Madeline Russo, Loretta Spizzo and her brother-in-law, John Long.
She is survived by her husband, John Spizzo of Hudson Falls; her daughter and best friend, Debbie; and her husband, Michael LaPan of South Glens Falls; she is also survived by her greatest pride and joys, her grandson, Kristopher and his wife, Carrie of Saratoga and her grandson, Kameron of New Albany, Ohio. Gram never missed a soccer, baseball, lacrosse, hockey game, concert, play or any activity her beloved grandsons participated in. Bev is also survived by her siblings, William (Gloria) Rivette of Berea, Ohio, Joan (George) Durett of Queensbury, Joseph (Marty) Sorrentino of Colchester, Vermont, Marina (Richard) Bolster of Malone and Nancy Long of Hadley Luzerne; her sister-in-law, Elaine Rivette of Lake George; her brother-in-law, Charles Fuller of Glens Falls and her brother-in-law, Anthony Spizzo (Jackie Russo) of South Glens Falls and Largo, Florida. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anyone who met mom knew her as a woman with a heart of gold. She had an infectious personality, always laughing, joking and talking with anyone she met.
A very special thank you to, Aunt Nancy, who spent every other Sunday with Mom, for the last 10 years. They laughed, reminisced, ate and cleaned out lots of stuff. Thank you to her, Aunt Marina and Aunt Joan, who helped with mom at the difficult end.
Donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
