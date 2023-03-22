June 3, 1937—March 16, 2023

WHITEHALL — Beverly Ann McKee, 85, of Whitehall, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in her home after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Beverly Ann Gandron on June 3, 1937 in Whitehall, NY. She was the daughter of John Gandrow and Florence (Aubin) Gandrow. She had one brother John “Bubby” Gandron.

Beverly attended Whitehall High School, where she was part of the school newspaper, sports teams, glee club and Queen of the Prom. Upon graduation in 1955, she worked for several years as a Bookkeeper for The Champlain Silk Mill in Whitehall, NY.

On April 25, 1959 she married her childhood sweetheart (they dated since they were 12), Kenneth McKee. After marriage she delighted in being a stay-at-home mom for her five children.

Her greatest joys were her family and her faith and she expressed that love through baking. She was well known for her homemade chocolate chip cookies and cakes which she would donate many baked goods for fundraisers to the whole community, Elks, Fire Department, Rescue Squad, Church and any school event. She also shared many of these treats to local business employees and anyone she appreciated . . . which was very many.

She had through her life belonged to community organizations, such as the Elks and The St. Anne’s Society at Notre Dame des Victories/Our Lady of Hope Church in Whitehall, NY. She remained to the end a strong figure in the community. Early adult life she loved supporting local groups by attending bingo. Later years her favorite thing to do was trying her luck at any casino her husband and family would bring her to.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth M. McKee, her parents, John Gandrow and Florence Gandrow, her brother, John B. Gandron and her son, Kenneth J. McKee and daughter-in-law, Linda Dolly McKee. Survivors include her children: Kevin P. McKee, Joyce A. Maroun (Arthur), Rebecca J. Rocque (Matthew), and Florence L. Bourgeois (William; daughter-in-law, Tracy McKee; and grandchildren: Julia B. Maroun (TJ), Savannah J. Maroun, Brielle Rozell (James), Cynthia Brock, Joseph McKee, and Amy Lolo.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The High Peaks Hospice for all the wonderful, compassionate care they bestowed upon Beverly, allowing her dignity and to spend her final days at home. To Mary and Tim Terry and Carol Roque for all the cards, faith and words of love daily. To Jillson’s Funeral Home for all the final care and arrangements.

A Memorial at graveside and a Mass will be held for Beverly later this year when all friends and family can attend and celebrate her life.

Donations can me made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Beverly’s memory as she was a strong supporter of this group caring for children.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.