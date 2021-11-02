May 3, 1939—Oct. 29, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Beverly Ann Lockhart, 82, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer on Friday, October 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born May 3, 1939, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of Charles A. and Zoa (Purner) Nobles.

Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Lockhart, at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls on the morning of June 25, 1957. Later that evening she graduated from Glens Falls High School.

As a young lady, Beverly worked at Storytown portraying nursery rhyme characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Little Bo-Peep. She made all her own costumes. She later worked as a bank teller for Glens Falls National Bank, before becoming an in-home daycare provider so she could stay home with her own kids. She was “Aunt Bev” to over a hundred kids over the years.

Beverly and her husband ran a small lawn care business which they worked during the evenings for several years. In later life they owned a magnetic jewelry business, Beverly’s Unique Magnetic Jewelry, for 17 years. They also owned a foot detox business for many years.

Family was very important to Beverly. She and her husband provided a family camp for all to gather for almost 30 years, the last one being on Glen Lake for 21 years.

Beverly loved to travel. She and her husband did multiple cross-country road trips together going to and from their winter home in Yuma, AZ. They took several cruises to places like Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Australia, England, Scotland, and Russia.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her infant daughter, Lauri Lee Lockhart; brother, Thomas Nobles; grandson, Richard Dempster, Jr.; and nephews, Timothy and Charles Begor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond Lockhart; children: Diana (Richard) Dempster, Randall (Wesley Neer) Lockhart, Kimberly (Donald) Morse; grandchildren: Douglas, Andrew, Kristen, Nathan, Jennifer, Noah, Emma, and Jacob; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Judith Miller and Marsha Begor; her beloved dog, Mattie, who she rescued a few years ago; also, several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

There will be no calling hours.

A graveside ceremony will take place on November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Glens Falls Hospital Tower 2 Staff, as well as the Staff at High Peaks Hospice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.