 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly Ann Laing

  • 0
Beverly Ann Laing

July 10, 1948—Dec. 17, 2022

MORIAH — Beverly Ann Laing (St. Andrews) of Moriah, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Born July 10, 1948, to Bertha and Clarence Nesbitt of Ticonderoga. She is predeceased by one brother Ray Nesbitt (Rita); three sisters: Betty Swan, Shirley Moore, (Steve), and Nancy Robbins (Terry); and a son-in-law, Eric Tucker, who she loved dearly. She has another sister, Connie Capen of Vermont.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be in the spring. There will be a celebration of her life given by her beloved daughter, Pamela A. Tucker (Eric), and her precious grandchildren, Erika, Rebecca, and Troy Tucker, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the Ticonderoga American Legion. Beverly’s family and friends are welcome to attend.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News