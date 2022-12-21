July 10, 1948—Dec. 17, 2022
MORIAH — Beverly Ann Laing (St. Andrews) of Moriah, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Born July 10, 1948, to Bertha and Clarence Nesbitt of Ticonderoga. She is predeceased by one brother Ray Nesbitt (Rita); three sisters: Betty Swan, Shirley Moore, (Steve), and Nancy Robbins (Terry); and a son-in-law, Eric Tucker, who she loved dearly. She has another sister, Connie Capen of Vermont.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be in the spring. There will be a celebration of her life given by her beloved daughter, Pamela A. Tucker (Eric), and her precious grandchildren, Erika, Rebecca, and Troy Tucker, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the Ticonderoga American Legion. Beverly’s family and friends are welcome to attend.
