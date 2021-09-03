Beverly Ann (Hanna) Valentine

Aug. 21, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Beverly Ann (Hanna) Valentine who left this world on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, living at various addresses in and around the city. She was the only child born to the late Spencer Jay and Mary Frances (Hickey) Hanna on August 21, 1933.

She attended St. Peter's Academy and graduated from it in 1951. Following graduation, she went on to work for the New York Telephone Company as a long distance operator. She met the love of her life at a local restaurant when Ed (a Tennessee native stationed at the Air Force's local radar station) was given a quick introduction made by the waitress and then asked to move out of the way and take a seat for a night of conversation. That began a long history of togetherness, sharing over forty-eight years together from the time of their marriage on February 1, 1953.