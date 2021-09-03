Beverly Ann (Hanna) Valentine
Aug. 21, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Beverly Ann (Hanna) Valentine who left this world on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, living at various addresses in and around the city. She was the only child born to the late Spencer Jay and Mary Frances (Hickey) Hanna on August 21, 1933.
She attended St. Peter's Academy and graduated from it in 1951. Following graduation, she went on to work for the New York Telephone Company as a long distance operator. She met the love of her life at a local restaurant when Ed (a Tennessee native stationed at the Air Force's local radar station) was given a quick introduction made by the waitress and then asked to move out of the way and take a seat for a night of conversation. That began a long history of togetherness, sharing over forty-eight years together from the time of their marriage on February 1, 1953.
Ed and Bev went on to raise four children on Pinewood Avenue, known years later by friends and family as the "Leave It to Beaver" street. Beverly thoroughly enjoyed the social scene in Saratoga Springs, especially August at the track and her day trips shopping and lunching with friends, especially enjoying a Lillian's hamburger. Every February 1st she made the yearly pilgrimage to the Geiger outlet in Middlebury, VT to shop for the latest woolen fashions to add to her collection.
She made friends with a large group of women in the Red Hat Society. This trip was the highlight of her monthly calendar along with "besties" Karen Brown, Karin Noob, and Carm Moffett. Following busy times in the summer months, Beverly also enjoyed winters in Florida with Ed.
Beverly enjoyed planting rose bushes, but wouldn't prune or cut any tree in her yard until it was well beyond the pruning stage. She never moved further than her kitchen table, because all the problems of the day were solved here with a cup of instant coffee. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles (pencil only). She also enjoyed her Lhasa Apso's: Mr. Bud, Maddie and Sam. They were a big part of her family after her children had moved away from the Pinewood Avenue home. Beverly was also a lifelong communicant of St. Clement Church.
Along with her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her husband Edward Valentine who passed away September 17, 2000. She is survived by her four children: son Michael (Ann) Valentine; daughters: Mary T. (Bernard) McCue and Cheryl (Charlie) Valentine-Hobbins; and son Scott (Jennifer) Valentine; her grandchildren: Marcus (Lucia) Valentine, Wesley (Jolinda) Valentine, Tyler (Stefanie) Parisi, Stephanie Valentine, Trevin Valentine, Shayler Valentine, Jesstin Valentine and Caden Valentine, Tessa Valentine, Malina Valentine, Chauncey Valentine-Hobbins; and great-granddaughters: Charlotte Maben and Daisy Valentine.
A funeral home service will be celebrated by the Very Rev. James Ebert, Pastor at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home. Followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Beverly's name to your favorite charity.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.