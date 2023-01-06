May 3, 1940—Dec. 30, 2022

Beverly Ann (Dewey) Johnson Doty, 82, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. She was born May 3, 1940 at home on Blind Buck Rd in Salem, NY. She was the daughter of Roscoe Ezra Dewey and Edith Gertrude (Pike) Viault Dewey and the youngest of nine. She was a greatly loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her second husband Volney (Val) Doty in 1992, a daughter, Jana Lee Doty, shortly after birth in 1971 and her eight siblings. Bev is survived by her six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Daughter, Donna (Johnson) Smyth (Kevin) of Glens Falls and their children; Dr. Robyn Smyth (Brandt Burgess) and their daughter Hadlee of Red Hook, NY, Eric Smyth of Glens Falls and Jalene Smyth of Falls Church, VA. Son, Jay Johnson (Kim) of Irmo, SC and their children; Corey Johnson (Heather) and their son, Oliver, of Lexington, SC and Sarah (Johnson) Link (Spencer) and their sons, Brytin, Coltin and Camdin of Fort Stewart, GA. Daughter, Valerie Doty Hoyne (Douglas) and their daughter, Adara, of Queensbury, NY. Son, Jamie Doty (Renee’) and their children Jack and Riley of Marston Mills, MA. Daughter, Sheri (Doty) VanNess of Glens Falls and her children Thomas VanNess and his son Wesley of Pownal, VT, Justin VanNess of Hudson Falls, NY and AJ VanNess of Glens Falls. Son, Kris Doty (Angeline) of Glens Falls, NY. She is also survived by a very special niece, Sharon Kelly Oakes. Beverly took Sharon in at 12 years old and raised her as a daughter. Melissa (Schrammel) Holcomb who she thought of as one of her own and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bev attended Salem Washington Academy, Abraham Wing in Glens Falls, Cambridge Central School and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958. Glens Falls became home for her and home and family were of the utmost importance to her. She was always present at her children’s sporting events and activities while they were growing up and that continued on with her grandchildren. Nothing made her light up more than a new addition to the family. Welcoming each new grandchild and then great grandchildren with hugs and kisses. One of her grandchildren recently said, “To know my granny was to know love!”

Beverly was an avid sports fan and she enjoyed watching and attending games. Locally she enjoyed hockey at the Civic Center starting back with the Red Wings and Greenjackets football when her grandson, Thomas, played. Although she was a New Yorker, she enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and New York Mets. She enjoyed reading mystery books and doing her sudoku every morning.

Beverly always felt her role in life was to be a loving, caring, helpful person. Her goal was to see her children turn 18 and graduate from high school. Everything beyond that would be extra happiness for her. She achieved her goal and more. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls 12803. Interment will be in the spring at Glens Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Beverly’s name to Wait House Homeless Shelter, 10 Wait Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

