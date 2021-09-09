March 25, 1937—Sept. 6, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Beverly Alberta (Walker) Tennyson of Chestertown, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021 at the age of 84.

Born on March 25, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruby (Hanmer) Walker.

Beverly enjoyed life to the fullest. She traveled extensively throughout the world with her family. One of her fondest memories was walking down the Eiffel Tower steps and almost missing the tour bus.

Her many hobbies include sewing, bingo, puzzles, card making, making desserts and watching basketball with her husband.

Beverly was known throughout town for her homemade pies. Each Thanksgiving the family celebrated with eight or nine pies, so that everyone’s favorite pie was served.

Beverly had various jobs over the years, including working at T.J. Fish as a “soda jerk.” She was a waitress at the Silver Star Diner, and she painted at Lincoln Logs with her dear friend Hazel Paull.