Dec. 28, 1926—Mar. 31, 2021
QUEENSBURY – Beverly A. Rounds, 94, of Evergreen Lane, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Pines in Glens Falls. Born on December 28, 1926 in Rome, NY, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Nina (Goodsell) Agan.
She graduated from Verona High School, Class of 1944 and while attending High School, Beverly met the love of her life, Malcolm Rounds. They were married on April 6, 1946 at the Verona Presbyterian Church. Malcolm passed away on June 10, 2012, after 66 wonderful years of marriage.
Beverly was employed at Revere Copper & Brass in Rome and from 1973 to 1985, she worked as a Court Clerk in the Town of Verona, a job she loved.
For seven and a half years, Beverly and her husband lived in Florida for the winter and during the summer, spent time at a campground near Oneida Lake. They also resided in Cortland, prior to moving to Queensbury in 2003, to be near family.
Beverly was an expert seamstress, making clothes for her children, as well as stitching her own attire. She enjoyed roller skating with her husband, Malcolm, and playing cards, together with their friends, on Friday and Saturday nights at their campground.
Aside from her husband and parents, Beverly was also predeceased by her daughter, Nancy R. Ambrose; her brother, Robert Agan; and her sister, Barbara Agan.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Healy and her husband, Bernard; her grandson, James E. Healy; her granddaughter, Kari Paro and grandson in law, Jon Paro and their children: Evan and Addyson; her grandson, Erik L. Ambrose; her son-in-law, Dr. J. Lee Ambrose and his children: Freeman and Jane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Strong, Burns and Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome, NY. Anyone planning to attend services must please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Funeral Services will follow the calling hour at 12:00 P.M. at the Strong, Burns and Sprock Funeral Home in Rome, NY.
Graveside Services will follow the funeral at New Union Cemetery in Verona, NY.
Local arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
