Dec. 28, 1926—Mar. 31, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Beverly A. Rounds, 94, of Evergreen Lane, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Pines in Glens Falls. Born on December 28, 1926 in Rome, NY, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Nina (Goodsell) Agan.

She graduated from Verona High School, Class of 1944 and while attending High School, Beverly met the love of her life, Malcolm Rounds. They were married on April 6, 1946 at the Verona Presbyterian Church. Malcolm passed away on June 10, 2012, after 66 wonderful years of marriage.

Beverly was employed at Revere Copper & Brass in Rome and from 1973 to 1985, she worked as a Court Clerk in the Town of Verona, a job she loved.

For seven and a half years, Beverly and her husband lived in Florida for the winter and during the summer, spent time at a campground near Oneida Lake. They also resided in Cortland, prior to moving to Queensbury in 2003, to be near family.

Beverly was an expert seamstress, making clothes for her children, as well as stitching her own attire. She enjoyed roller skating with her husband, Malcolm, and playing cards, together with their friends, on Friday and Saturday nights at their campground.