March 13, 1953 — Jan. 31, 2020

GLENS FALLS — The beautiful Beverly A. Lant, 66, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side, holding her hands.

Born on March 13, 1953 at the Mitchel Air Force Base located on the Hempstead Plains of Long Island, she was the daughter of Norbert Michaud and the late Genevieve Maddox Michaud.

Beverly made people smile and laugh for 20 years at Sarge’s Triangle Diner before joining the family business, Lant’s Auto Sales, where she happily greeted and helped every customer. She was especially proud to be there surrounded by her family every day.

Beverly had a creative mind and found peace in her writing and crafts. She enjoyed caring for her children and pets, attending her children’s sporting events when they were young and shopping. Some of her favorite family memories were those at the dinner table, listening to her family talk about their day. She was always known for her happy brilliant smile, easy going demeanor and great laugh. Beverly was a kind and loving soul. She loved her children and family immensely and always wanted them to be happy in life. She was a very proud mom.

