April 19, 1925 — Feb. 15, 2020 STONY CREEK — Beulah M. White, “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” Feb. 15, 2020. Beulah’s first birth was on April 19, 1925 to the late Alonzo and Lodema White at their Knowlhurst farmhouse west of Stony Creek village. She was the youngest of 12 children, two who died in infancy.

Beulah attended Sunday school and church regularly from infancy. At the age of 13, she was born into the family of God when she personally accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. During high school, Beulah sensed the call of God upon her life for full-time service of Him somewhere. In preparation for that, she attended the Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City. During those years, the challenge for missionary service was often presented and she surrendered herself to God to serve Him wherever He led her, whether in the United States or on some foreign field. At that point she did not know where.