April 19, 1925 — Feb. 15, 2020 STONY CREEK — Beulah M. White, “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” Feb. 15, 2020. Beulah’s first birth was on April 19, 1925 to the late Alonzo and Lodema White at their Knowlhurst farmhouse west of Stony Creek village. She was the youngest of 12 children, two who died in infancy.
She was a lifelong member of the Knowlhurst Baptist Church and attended the one-room school in Knowlhurst grades 1-8. She graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1941.
Beulah attended Sunday school and church regularly from infancy. At the age of 13, she was born into the family of God when she personally accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. During high school, Beulah sensed the call of God upon her life for full-time service of Him somewhere. In preparation for that, she attended the Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City. During those years, the challenge for missionary service was often presented and she surrendered herself to God to serve Him wherever He led her, whether in the United States or on some foreign field. At that point she did not know where.
After Bible School training, God opened the way for more training and ministry as a Rural Bible Teacher with the New England Fellowship in New Hampshire and Vermont. They were four years of directing Vacation Bible Schools in the summer and teaching Bible in the rural schools during the year.
In April of 1949, through the witness of the Holy Spirit, while talking with a then missionary serving in India, God made it clear that India was His will for her. Forty years of Bible teaching, training young Indian women in the word of God and training them to do children’s and women’s ministry or even be a pastor’s wife (1950-1991). She gave witness as the song says, “Jesus Led Me All the Way”. They were 40 wonderful years among the Talugu people of Andhra Pradesh, India.
Beulah’s final years were again spent in Knowlhurst endeavoring to serve the Lord in the church and be a witness in the community.
She was predeceased by her parents and 11 siblings.
Beulah is survived by her nieces and nephews, as well as others who had helped her over the years.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon with her great-nephew, Jonathan Rayder, pastor of the Calvary Bible Church in Wevertown, officiating.
Spring burial will be in Scofield Cemetery in Stony Creek.
In lieu of flowers, Beulah has asked that anyone wishing to contribute in her memory do so to the Calvary Bible Church, 2530 state Route 28, Wevertown, NY 12886.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
12:00PM
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
