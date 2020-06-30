Beulah L. Green

May 3, 1923 — June 28, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Beulah L. Greene, 97, of Queensbury, went to be with her husband, Lowell and her Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 3, 1923 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Merton and Effie (West) Wilcox. She was a 1940 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Following graduation, she worked for five years at Glens Falls Insurance Co. In 1943, Beulah married the love of her life, Lowell O. Greene. He passed away on Nov. 8, 2018, after 75 wonderful years of marriage.
Faith was very important to Beulah. She was a founder of the Faith Bible Baptist Church in Queensbury and taught Sunday School with her husband for more than 25 years at the Hallmark Nursing Home in Glens Falls.
Beulah was a mother to seven children, whom she adored and who loved her back fiercely. Taking care of her family and home was the center of her life. Her children were blessed for the beautiful life she gave to them. They came home from school to the smell of baking bread, delicious home cooked meals and a home filled with love. Beulah was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, who was always there for her family.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Bernice Durkee and Thelma DeGrush.
Survivors include her seven children: Gary Lowell Greene (Carol) of West Winfield, Sharon Brown (Daniel) of Hudson Falls, Stephen Greene (Sandra) of Queensbury, Karen Baker (George III) of Sumter, South Carolina, Pamela Tucker (Bruce) of Fort Ann, Deborah McKinney of Queensbury and Ronald Greene of Queensbury; her 14 grandchildren: Kathy VanWierren, Kristopher Greene, Julie Jones, Daniel Brown, Jr., Joseph Brown, Theresa Murray, Wendy Cameron, Jason Greene, George Baker IV, Jeremy Baker, Krystal Tucker, Joshua Tucker, Sarah Lambert and Alisha Northrup; 26 great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family calling hours will be private at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Beulah will be buried next to her husband at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Beulah’s name be made to High Peaks Hospice at 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
