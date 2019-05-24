September 3, 1938 — May 23, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bettyjean Tranowicz, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Sept. 3, 1938 in Gloversville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Geraldine (Rulison) Becker.
On Nov. 8, 1958, Betty married William Tranowicz at St. Mary’s Church in Gloversville.
In 1986, Betty received her LPN license through BOCES in Hudson Falls. She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for many years.
Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making the infant caps for Albany Medical and especially spending time with her family and her pugs. She enjoyed camping with her family and traveling with her husband on the East Coast.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Richard, Robert and Samuel Becker.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, William; her children, David Tranowicz and his wife, Chris, of Summerville, South Carolina, Robert Tranowicz and his wife, Laurie, of Fort Edward, Kimberly Hughes of Queensbury and Karen Cozzens and her husband, Mark, of Fort Edward; her sisters, Eleanor Sawyer of Queensbury and Marion Gifford of Bleeker; her grandchildren, Lori, Amy, Jason, Josh, Kyle, Marissa, Zachary, Jennifer and Cameron; her great-grandchildren, Julie, Liliana and Layla; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Betty’s request there will be no calling hours.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Betty’s name can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences or to view Betty’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
