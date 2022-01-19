Betty Slater

Dec. 22, 1932 - Jan. 15, 2022

SALEM — Betty Slater, 89, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her residence.

Born in Salem on Dec. 22, 1932 the daughter of the late William and Mabel (Lockwood) Chadwick. Betty attended Salem Washington Academy and in her earlier years, she worked at the Cambridge Seed Company, C.B. Sports in Salem and was co-owner with her late husband, the Robert Slater General Excavation. Betty was also a homemaker.

Betty was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Washington County Coon & Cat Club.

Betty loved camping, loved horses, especially at the rodeo's, riding her trike with her late husband, playing bingo and card games. Most importantly, Betty loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her canine companion, Prince.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Slater who passed away June 26, 2009; a daughter, Cathy Brown Millard; son-in-law, Garry Brown; siblings, Otis L. Chadwick, Glen (Pearl) Chadwick, Emma (Floyd) Linendoll, Horace Chadwick and Marie Chadwick.

Betty is survived by her children: Susan (Chris) Kyer of TX, James Slater of Greenwich, Sandra (Daniel) Petteys of Argyle, Robbin (Rose) Slater and Mindy Morris of Salem, Elana (Richard) Andrew of Salem and George Millard of Burke, NY; a brother, LaVern Chadwick of Deleon Springs, FL; sister-in-law, Venita Chadwick; grandchildren: Bruce Kyer, Julie Prewitt, Jeremy Slater, Jesse Slater, Daniel Petteys, Shawn Petteys, Jennifer McDonald, Sabrina Brown, Renay Slater, Rebecca Slater, Ryan Slater, Joseph Andrew and Kora Andrew; great-grandchildren: Brenden, Lea, Lauren and Lindsey Kyer, Jacklynn and Jessica Prewitt, Evan, Derrick, Teagan and Presley Slater, Kayleighonia Petteys, Jonathan Bowling, Maddie Linendoll, Lily and Mason Andrew; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring and will be announced.

Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.