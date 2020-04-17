Oct. 15, 1925 — April 15, 2020
RUTLAND, VT — Betty S. Carey, 94, of Rutland died Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1925 in Granville, the daughter of Robert and Anna Mae (Saunders) Schaffer.
She graduated from the Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Carey had been a longtime resident of Rutland until retiring to Florida, she returned to Rutland in 2007.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Rutland.
Survivors include a son Robert Carey of Wallingford, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Willis W. Carey in 2004, a daughter Linda Bengaff in 1984, and a son Bradford Carey in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
