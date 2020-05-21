April 8, 1954 — May 19, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Betty Ruth Shanks, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born April 8, 1954 in Tupelo, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Burgess J. and Bessie (Walker) Chism.
Betty married Clinton Shanks in Waukegan, Illinois on Oct. 11, 1975. They traveled the world together due to Clinton’s various stations within the U.S. Navy, including two years in Scotland, South Carolina and Texas.
On Aug. 23, 1994, Betty graduated from Bee County College with a vocational nursing certificate. She was employed for several years at Retama Manor Nursing Home in Alice, Texas, and later as an LPN at Saratoga Hospital.
Betty loved making crafts, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her sister Carol, her brothers, Birgis and Donald, as well as Elvis Presley who she always claimed was a cousin from Tupelo.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Clinton Shanks, her son, Clinton Shanks II (Patti),her grandchildren; D’Lynn, Elena, Aeryn, Joseph and Clinton III “Trey”, her sisters; Jo Clyden (Warner), and Patricia Thompson, as well as her brothers; Jimmy Chism (Colleen), David Chism (Cindy), Lonnie Chism, and Bobby Chism, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
