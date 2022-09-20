Sep. 23, 1933—Sep. 16, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Betty Rudio Benson, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by family.

Born September 23, 1933 in Stafford Springs, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Lincoln and Daisy (Billings) Blair.

Betty lived a very colorful life and held many titles throughout her life. She was a mentor to many, a pillar of strength and yet always managed to have her humorous one-liners that flowed out fluently. Betty’s proudest achievement was raising her six children (and many more in the neighborhood at times) while facing challenges with grace & strength. She instilled values and respect into many lives and paths she crossed, ones to last a lifetime.

Betty was a proud and creative art teacher for Glens Falls City School system for many years. She taught many students of all ages to follow their dreams and never let their creativity stop growing, and was an active volunteer for her children’s many activities throughout the years.

Betty married Alan Benson in 1976 and welcomed her blended family with open arms. She inspired all of us to have strength, courage, humor and most of all love. Betty, Mom, Mother, G’ma, GG’ma, Queen Bee, Teach, Mrs. R, Daisy, Mrs. B and many more titles she carried and she honored them all with love. She will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her loving husband Alan, who passed away in 2019; her sons; Gregory and Blair Rudio, her sister Judy Bieber.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Debbie Converse (Jim), Laura Rudio (Bob Cogan), Beth Rudio-Pellino (Lou), Nancy Ingalsbe (Bill), and step-son Neal Benson (Sue); her grandchildren; Ashley Okon (Mark), Leslie Converse (Matt Backus), Amanda Rudio, Steven Rudio, Justin Pellino, Jenna Sawyer (Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer), Samuel Pellino (Bri Norton), Seth Ingalsbe (Cheyanne Mandigo), Kaye Ingalsbe (Eddie Brunton) and step-grandchildren Jeffrey Benson (Ashley), Kristin Hines (Brandon) and Alexandra Benson, great-grandchildren; Blair, Bennett, Brody, Kennedy, Jackson, Wyatt, Karson: step-great-grandchildren; Sophia, Grace and Turner: as well as nieces and nephews; Bobby, Cheryl and Lynda.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Cunningham for his wonderful care throughout the years. Special thanks to her loving caregiver Clara Laplant, for always providing her with all her needs. As well as Hailey, her nurse in ICU, for making her final journey so comfortable.

At Betty’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family invites anyone that would like to join in her memory, share a story, comfort a friend, to join us for a Celebration of Life which will be held on what would have been her 89th birthday, Friday, September 23, 2022. It will be held at her daughter Nancy’s home 5 Reservoir Rd., Moreau, NY from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfunrelahome.com.