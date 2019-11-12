{{featured_button_text}}

April 20, 1932 — Nov. 8, 2019

GLENS FALLS and SCHROON LAKE — Betty R. Bruno, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Betty was born April 20, 1932 in Schroon Lake, the daughter of Nelson and Francis Bryan Bruno, she was one of six children.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Nelson, Richard and William Bruno and her sister Shirley Bodmer.

Betty worked for New York Telephone Company in Chestertown for several years before going to work for Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls from where she retired.

Betty is survived by her sister, Joyce Donaldson; a niece, Lynn Donaldson; and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Elderwood of Ticonderoga, 1019 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake. To offer on line condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

