May 29, 1933—Nov. 15, 2022
OXFORD, NC — Betty (Parker) Bennett, 89, of Oxford, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Oxford, with her daughters by her side.
She was born May 29, 1933, daughter of Kenneth and Blanche (Williams) Parker in Poultney, VT.
Betty graduated from Glens Falls High School in Glens Falls, NY. She later married K Douglas Bennett of North Creek, NY in 1958. She was an active member of the North Creek United Methodist Church as a choir member and treasurer. Over the years, Betty volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader and Secretary for the White Water Derby.
Betty moved to North Carolina with K and her daughter, Lori Bennett in 2011 where she attended the Allensville United Methodist Church. She volunteered for the Backpack Pals Program.
Betty was predeceased by her husband K in 2013. Betty is survived by a sister-in-law, Phyllis Allen of Chico, CA; a son, Richard Bennett and his wife, Darlene, of North Creek, NY; three daughters: Kristine Bennett-Barnes and her husband, Bill of Queensbury, NY, Deborah Bennett and her partner Ron Goodspeed of Queensbury, NY, and Lori Bennett of Oxford, NC; five grandchildren: Michael, Rachael, Kyle, Andrew and Jesse; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Nov. 27, 2022 at Allensville United Methodist Church in Roxboro, NC. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed through www.facebook.com/allensvilleumc/. An interment will be held in the spring at the North River Cemetery, North River, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Betty’s name to the Backpack Pals Program at Backpack Pals of Person County, PO Box 1720, Roxboro, NC 27573. Please make checks out to “Backpack Pals of Person County.”
