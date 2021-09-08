May 16, 1942—Sept. 4, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Betty P. Jones, 79, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Born on May 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary (Shippee) Corlew. Betty was a graduate of South Glens Falls Senior High School. She went on to work at Glens Falls Hospital in the laundry department and retired after 54 years. Betty was the person that could make you laugh, she enjoyed helping anyone in any way she could. Betty enjoyed driving down hilly roads and saying wee and wandering around department stores. She spent her free time with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty became Grandma Betty to so many over the years just through her love, or maybe her snack bar dollars. She loved sitting on her front porch to feed the squirrels and birds and walking down to Sam’s Diner to catch a bite.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Jones; her sister, Gloria Ouderkerk; her nephew, Dale Ouderkerk and her two great-granddaughters: Katrazina Corlew and Amy Corlew.
Betty is survived by her son, Edward Corlew and his wife, Samantha (Flewelling) Corlew of Gansevoort; grandson, Edward Corlew, Jr. and his fiance, Samantha Hallock of Glens Falls; grandson, Heath Corlew of Gansevoort and his former spouse, Alyssa Zadworny of Springfield, MA; her granddaughter, Andrea Joiner and her husband, Steven Joiner, Jr. of Fort Edward and granddaughter, Autumn Dillon and her husband, Dakota Dillon of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Sydney Corlew, Lilian Joiner, Taylor Corlew, Isabelle Corlew, Lyle Joiner and Cooper Corlew; nieces: Phyllis Ouderkerk of Hudson Falls, Linda Barton of Hudson Falls and Mary Ouderkerk of Hudson Falls and by her nephews: Allen Ouderkerk of Canton, OH and Ronald Ouderkerk Jr. of Glens Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dialysis Center of Glens Falls Hospital, 3 Broad Street Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
