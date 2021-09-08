GLENS FALLS — Betty P. Jones, 79, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Born on May 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary (Shippee) Corlew. Betty was a graduate of South Glens Falls Senior High School. She went on to work at Glens Falls Hospital in the laundry department and retired after 54 years. Betty was the person that could make you laugh, she enjoyed helping anyone in any way she could. Betty enjoyed driving down hilly roads and saying wee and wandering around department stores. She spent her free time with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty became Grandma Betty to so many over the years just through her love, or maybe her snack bar dollars. She loved sitting on her front porch to feed the squirrels and birds and walking down to Sam’s Diner to catch a bite.