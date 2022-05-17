Betty "Nanny" Garofalo

Aug. 23, 1929—May 6, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Elizabeth Rose (Pagnotta) Garofalo, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022.

She was born August 23, 1929, in Corona, Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Catuli) Pagnotta.

She graduated high school in Corona, Queens then worked at Equitable Life in Manhattan as an Administrative Assistant.

Betty met her husband, Frank S. Garofalo, and married in 1949 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Corona, Queens. They moved to Lake George, NY in 1950 where they built a home and started a family together. Her husband, Frank, owned and operated a wholesale produce business and Betty did all the accounting and bookkeeping. Betty finally retired from Glens Falls Produce at age 83.

Betty learned how to cook from her mom and was an amazing home cook – she hosted all the family holiday gatherings and every Sunday family dinner. She unselfishly dedicated her time and energy to her family, whom she loved very much.

Betty also loved to bowl and was in a bowling league for many years in Lake George. She had several teammates and friends that enjoyed spending time with her. Betty and Frank had a wonderful group of friends they routinely played cards with on Saturday nights—they had a lot of laughs together.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Frank Garofalo, who passed away in 2013; her brother, Ed Pagnotta, Sr.; her cousins, Charlie, Mario “Doc”, and Rudy Mazzeo; Maria and Marcello Marasco; Enrico, Aldo, Carmela, and Hugo Pagnotta.

Betty is survived by her one son, Gregory Garofalo (Laurie); one daughter, Elizabeth Garofalo; three grandchildren: Alexis Mondella (Matt), Ryan Garofalo, Chelsea McGillivray (Gavin); four great-grandchildren: Matthew and Amelia Mondella, and Rowan and Callan McGillivray; one cousin, Vera Pagnotta; and her two daughters: Beatrice and Inez; one nephew, Ed Pagnotta, Jr; one niece, Janice Pagnotta Reiff.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a quiet strength and fiercely independent. She was kind to everyone she met and her witty personality and humor kept us laughing. She will be dearly missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial that will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George.

Burial will take place immediately after at Pine View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. Those who wish to make online condolences may do so by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.