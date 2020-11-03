GANSEVOORT—Betty “Mer” Vance was ushered to her seat in the Grander Than Grand Ole Opry on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020. Patsy Cline herself probably escorted her back to Harold, her husband of over sixty years’ arms. No music that ever graced the stage of the earthly Opry can hold a candle to the light, love, and laughter she must be experiencing at such a heavenly reunion.

Betty met life’s most trying circumstances with joy in her soul, laughter on her face, and victorious humor in her words. Even as she spent much of her latter life battling a slew of ailments, she never let the weight of it get her down. Mer was the matriarch of her family, and the keeper of their memories. If you wanted to know who was in that old, black and white photo you found, Betty was the one who’d be able to take a quick glance and tell you.