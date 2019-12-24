June 6, 1945 — Dec. 19, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty Marie Hinton, 74, of South Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 surrounded by family.

Betty was born in Champlain, New York on June 6, 1945 and graduated from Champlain High School. Betty was known for her dedication and work ethic, and was employed at Sokols Market, the Landmark Motor Inn, and South Glens Falls High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino, and garage saling. Betty was a fighter, who spent her life taking care of everyone around her.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Hinton, of 53 years; her only son, Brian Matthew Hinton, and his partner, Maggie Fellows; her grandchildren, Haley and Logan Hinton. She is also remembered by her sisters, Beverly Barcomb, Lenore Guerin and Theresa Fields; and many loving friends, family, in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Marshall and Achsah (Vancour) Rabideau; her sister, Martha Hicks; her brother, Dennis Rabideau; and her sister-in-law, Nanne Lizotte.

At Betty’s request there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.