June 6, 1945 — Dec. 19, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty Marie Hinton, 74, of South Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 surrounded by family.
Betty was born in Champlain, New York on June 6, 1945 and graduated from Champlain High School. Betty was known for her dedication and work ethic, and was employed at Sokols Market, the Landmark Motor Inn, and South Glens Falls High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino, and garage saling. Betty was a fighter, who spent her life taking care of everyone around her.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Hinton, of 53 years; her only son, Brian Matthew Hinton, and his partner, Maggie Fellows; her grandchildren, Haley and Logan Hinton. She is also remembered by her sisters, Beverly Barcomb, Lenore Guerin and Theresa Fields; and many loving friends, family, in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Marshall and Achsah (Vancour) Rabideau; her sister, Martha Hicks; her brother, Dennis Rabideau; and her sister-in-law, Nanne Lizotte.
You have free articles remaining.
At Betty’s request there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance Drive on (https://shmd.org/) or mailed to, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, which goes to benefit individuals and organizations in the community.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Betty’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfunealhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.