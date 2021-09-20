Feb. 16, 1954—Sept. 15, 2021

HADLEY — Betty M. Pottle, 67, of Hadley, New York, went to be with her Lord and loving Savior on September 15, 2021.

Born on February 16, 1954, in Waite, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Alice (Renaud) Kinney.

Betty lived in Maine most of her life and was the first daughter born to a family of 15 children. She graduated from Shead High School in Eastport, Maine in 1973. After she graduated, she went on to work in the sardine factory in Eastport, Maine and worked in different retail stores throughout her life; one being The Strawberry Patch in Perry, Maine and another being Walmart, in Wilton, New York.

Survived by the love of her life and husband of 30 years, Louis Pottle. Her two children and their spouses, Charity (Edward) Clement of Stony Creek, NY and Joel (Trista) Trott of Oxford, NC. Along with her husband, son and daughter, Betty is survived by her grandchildren Delbert, Danielle and Parker, whom she loved more than anything in this world. They were her pride and joy. She loved to brag about them to anyone she knew. Her grandchildren were the reason she and her husband moved to New York in 2001.