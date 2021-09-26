Nov. 2, 1927—Sept. 23, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Betty M. King, 93, of Big Brook Road, passed away Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born on November 2, 1927 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mae (Newhart) Coombs. She married Howard C. King on June 1, 1944. He passed away on May 9, 1999 following nearly 55 years of marriage. Betty worked as a guide at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Indian Lake United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, cooking and going for walks. Above all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband, children: Christine, William, Robert, Arlene and Stephan; siblings: Jane Baldwin, Alice King, Harold Coombs, John Coombs.