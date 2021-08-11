Betty M. Jones

She always put everyone else before herself. Always happy and just enjoyed life. Made time to listen to her children and anyone that needed advice. She loved helping everyone and to see them happy made her day complete. Everyone that knew Betty loved her so much. Betty loved all of her six daughters who were the world to her, Patricia, Diane, Carol, Kathryn, Nancy and Constance. Grandchildren, Stefanie, Malik, Melissa and great grandchildren, Daisy and Layla. She had two brothers and two sisters who have preceded her except for her sister Barbara who she loved very much and enjoyed their chats. She loved all her nieces and nephews and especially enjoyed talking to her niece Nancy who was so much help to the family.