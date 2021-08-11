 Skip to main content
Betty M. Jones
DIAMOND POINT — Betty M. Jones, 92, of Diamond Point, NY is resting in peace with Our Lord.

Betty was born in South Bend, IN where she married her late husband Charles M. Jones of 66 years. She has now rejoined her husband and they are once again reunited.

Betty enjoyed living life and was so happy when the sun was out. She always said, “thank you Dear Lord for such a beautiful day”.

Betty was a beautiful decorator and enjoyed antique shopping with her daughter Nancy. She loved her Bolton Landing home and talking on the phone with her daughters who would call her every day. She waited for her call every morning from her daughter Constance, her afternoon call from Patricia and daughter Carol (nurse) who always gave advice on any health questions which would calm her. It meant the world to her.

Betty said to her daughters Diane and Kathryn before she passed that when she does meet Our Lord she wants to brush his hair. Also, she hopes to see all of her animals again. Betty was a beautiful singer who sang in her church choir and auditioned for Lawrence Welk but was told by Lawrence Welk she was too young to be his Champagne Lady and to come back when she was a bit older. Betty decided not to pursue a professional singing career instead to marry and have a family.

Betty was a Mother who was patient, kind, loving and had such a great sense of humor. Some of her sayings would make you laugh.

She always put everyone else before herself. Always happy and just enjoyed life. Made time to listen to her children and anyone that needed advice. She loved helping everyone and to see them happy made her day complete. Everyone that knew Betty loved her so much. Betty loved all of her six daughters who were the world to her, Patricia, Diane, Carol, Kathryn, Nancy and Constance. Grandchildren, Stefanie, Malik, Melissa and great grandchildren, Daisy and Layla. She had two brothers and two sisters who have preceded her except for her sister Barbara who she loved very much and enjoyed their chats. She loved all her nieces and nephews and especially enjoyed talking to her niece Nancy who was so much help to the family.

To Our Mom:

“God is saying to you tonight, Trust in Me. I will get you through the Storms of Life, and make you even Stronger. Everything will be okay. Rest. I’ve got this. Amen.”

Our heart aches now that we cannot see or talk to our Beloved Mother but we know that she is brushing Our Lord’s hair and with her pets and her loved ones.

At Betty’s request there will be no memorial service or calling hours scheduled.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

