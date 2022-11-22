Aug. 16, 1930 - Nov. 19, 2022

CORINTH — Betty M. (Flansburg) Colson, 92, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on August 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Shippee) Flansburg.

Betty graduated from Northville High School.

She married the love of her life, Andrew L. Colson, on November 2, 1949 in Day and the couple resided on Antone Mountain Road in Corinth for many years. He passed away July 1, 1996 following 46 years of marriage.

Betty was the matriarch of the family, the life of the party and the light in her family's eyes. She was loved by so many and will be missed so greatly.

She was a longtime member and Sergeant of Arms of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 Auxiliary of Corinth.

She loved her flowers, gardening, holiday decorating and walking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and celebrating all of the holidays with them.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Zoie Bardin; her brother, Willard Flansburg and her daughter-in-law, Joan Colson.

Survivors include six children: Bonnie Towne (Eric), Gary Colson (Patty), Keith Colson, Kim Colson (Heidi), Kelly Harris (David) and Andrea DeMarsh (Mike); her grandchildren: Scott Wood, Sandie Brown, Nicole Colson, Brittany Colson, Becky Pless, Daniel Colson, Neil Colson, Carlee Colson, Katie Colson, Jennifer Bardin, Matt Harris, Brandon Harris, Lexi DeMarsh, Rebecca DeMarsh, Melissa McDonald and Steven Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leland "Skip" Flansburg (Helen); and one sister, Barbara King; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Auxiliary will hold a service at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the funeral home with Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.

Private burial will be at Lynnwood Cemetery, Hadley.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Betty's special friend that was always there for her, Sue Rhodes (Howard), and her wonderful neighbors, Fred and Jean Bensen, Lou and Linda Montello and Phil and Wilma Williams for always watching out for her.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the local hospice of your choice.