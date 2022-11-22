Aug. 16, 1930 - Nov. 19, 2022
CORINTH — Betty M. (Flansburg) Colson, 92, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on August 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Shippee) Flansburg.
Betty graduated from Northville High School.
She married the love of her life, Andrew L. Colson, on November 2, 1949 in Day and the couple resided on Antone Mountain Road in Corinth for many years. He passed away July 1, 1996 following 46 years of marriage.
Betty was the matriarch of the family, the life of the party and the light in her family's eyes. She was loved by so many and will be missed so greatly.
She was a longtime member and Sergeant of Arms of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 Auxiliary of Corinth.
She loved her flowers, gardening, holiday decorating and walking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and celebrating all of the holidays with them.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Zoie Bardin; her brother, Willard Flansburg and her daughter-in-law, Joan Colson.
Survivors include six children: Bonnie Towne (Eric), Gary Colson (Patty), Keith Colson, Kim Colson (Heidi), Kelly Harris (David) and Andrea DeMarsh (Mike); her grandchildren: Scott Wood, Sandie Brown, Nicole Colson, Brittany Colson, Becky Pless, Daniel Colson, Neil Colson, Carlee Colson, Katie Colson, Jennifer Bardin, Matt Harris, Brandon Harris, Lexi DeMarsh, Rebecca DeMarsh, Melissa McDonald and Steven Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leland "Skip" Flansburg (Helen); and one sister, Barbara King; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Auxiliary will hold a service at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the funeral home with Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.
Private burial will be at Lynnwood Cemetery, Hadley.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Betty's special friend that was always there for her, Sue Rhodes (Howard), and her wonderful neighbors, Fred and Jean Bensen, Lou and Linda Montello and Phil and Wilma Williams for always watching out for her.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the local hospice of your choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.