March 24, 1929—May 18, 2021

JOHNSBURG — Betty Louise Sayers (Meade), 92, of Johnsburg, NY died May 18, 2021 at a family home in Hudson, NH. She was born on March 24, 1929 in Chestertown, New York, the daughter of Ashley E. and Leone (Loveland) Meade.

Betty Sayers graduated from Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, NY and worked as a telephone operator. She married John Harold Sayers, of Brooklyn, NY, on June 18, 1949.

Though Betty traveled and lived primarily along the Eastern coast of the United States, in Nashua, NH and Midwest City, OK for many years, she remained passionately connected to the Crane Mountain, Garnet Lake area of the Adirondack Mountains where she and her eight siblings grew up. She returned there to live in 1995.

Betty was deeply spiritual with a love of nature, known for her lasting friendships, as a fiercely loyal mother and sister, a caring advocate for those in need, and tender grandmother.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, and siblings: Edna Belmore, James Meade, Ashley Meade and Margaret (Meade) Harrington.