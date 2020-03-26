MT. AIRY, NC — Mrs. Betty Lou Pfeiffer Coburn of Mt. Airy, North Carolina passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a long illness. Mrs. Coburn was being treated at home by loving caregivers employed by American Health Care Services in Mt. Airy, North Carolina along with Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Born May 23, 1930 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of former Congressman and banker, William Louis Pfeiffer and Olive Williams Pfeiffer. She was also the wife of retired business owner and insurance executive, Frank Graves Coburn Jr. Mrs. Coburn had a special love of the Queen of American Lakes, Lake George in Lake George, where she and her husband resided for many years.