May 23, 1930 — March 22, 2020
MT. AIRY, NC — Mrs. Betty Lou Pfeiffer Coburn of Mt. Airy, North Carolina passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a long illness. Mrs. Coburn was being treated at home by loving caregivers employed by American Health Care Services in Mt. Airy, North Carolina along with Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Born May 23, 1930 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of former Congressman and banker, William Louis Pfeiffer and Olive Williams Pfeiffer. She was also the wife of retired business owner and insurance executive, Frank Graves Coburn Jr. Mrs. Coburn had a special love of the Queen of American Lakes, Lake George in Lake George, where she and her husband resided for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband; a great-grandson, Robert William Graves Coburn; and her sister, Jacqueline Pfeiffer Lueth.
She is survived by a son, Richard Graves (Patricia) Coburn Sr. of Mt. Airy; a daughter, Linda Coburn (Walter, III) Mooney of Mt. Airy; three grandchildren, Walter (Scarlett) Mooney, IV, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Carolyn Coburn (Christopher) Fredette of Advance, North Carolina and Richard Graves (Stephanie) Coburn Jr. of Mt. Airy; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Frank Mooney, Sean Connor Mooney, Danielle Rene Coburn, Elizabeth Mae Coburn and Madelyn Francis Coburn; a brother-in-law, William Lueth of Queensbury; three nieces, Suzanne (Donald) Martin of Hamilton, Beverly (Scott) Gill of Queensbury, Lorraine (Charles) Turcotte of Plantation, Florida; seven great-nieces and nephews, Bradley (Jessica) Martin, Michael Ristau, Robert Ristau, Jeffrey (Lauren) Martin, Scott (Dominque) MacNeill, Lindsey (Patrick) Wilke, Jennifer (Scott) Duncan; eleven great-great nieces and nephews, Tyler Martin, Kate Martin, Giuliana Martin, Alex Martin, Olive MacNeill, Rose MacNeill, Camryn Wilkie, Declan Wilkie, Cali Wilkie, Madison Duncan and William Duncan.
A graduate of Milne High School in Albany, Mrs. Coburn attended Lasalle Junior College in Auburndale, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Albany Business College in Albany.
A private viewing for the family will be held at Tebutt and Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206 on Saturday, March 28. Interment with a graveside service will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Ave., Albany, NY 12204. Memorial donations in Mrs. Coburn’s name may be made to Surry Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 287, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 of which she once was an active participant. Mrs. Coburn loved rescue dogs which she adopted from her daughter’s rescue group, Surry Animal Rescue in Mt. Airy. All donations are tax deductible. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy will be assisting the Coburn Family with the service plans. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.