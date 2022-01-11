June 17, 1938—Jan. 7, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Betty Lou Baker, 83, died Friday January 7, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 17, 1938 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Frederick Israel and Elizabeth Jane (Chadwick) LaPoint.

Betty Lou married her husband Bernard “Bunky” Baker on May 13, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls. She was a home maker and was also employed at the Silver Star Restaurant in Chestertown. She enjoyed spending time at Blythewood Island on Loon Lake. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Bernard “Bunky” Baker, sister-in-law Shirley LaPoint, one great-grandchild Delaney Miller.

Survivors include her children: Mary (Randy) Miller, Shawn (Ida) Baker, Melissa (Jamie) Frasier, Michelle Baker; one brother Frederick LaPoint, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

At Betty Lou’s request there are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank Mary Stein, ANP from Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound Program, Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and kindness, most of all Michelle Baker(Betty Lou’s daughter) for taking care of their mother and father.

Memorials in Betty Lou’s name may be made to Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, 9 Carey Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.