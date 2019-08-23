Oct. 7, 1930 — Aug. 18, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Betty LaRock, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with her children and grandchildren by her side.
Born on Oct. 7, 1930 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of Jay and Edith Harder. She was married to Louis LaRock for 47 years and together they raised nine children. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, horse racing, listening to music, karaoke and family dinners. She looked forward to her weekly dinner outing with her son-in-law, Jeff. Betty was a sweet lady, always wearing a smile and never leaving home without her lipstick. During her time at the Glens Falls Center, she made many new friends, participated in activities and enjoyed seeing the Elvis impersonator.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Billetdoux, Rodney (Connie) LaRock and Rose (John) Wendell, all of Glens Falls, Louis (Irene) LaRock of Mayne Island, British Columbia, Canada and Lorrie (Dan) Hogan of South Glens Falls; her sons-in-law, Jeffrey Kelly of Queensbury and Robert Laing of Winterhaven, Florida; daughters-in-law, Dottie LaRock of Glens Falls, Linda LaRock of Argyle and Peggy LaRock of Granville; her sister, Barbara Skellie of Tampa, Florida; and brother, Robert (Mary) Harder of Hudson Falls; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Louis LaRock; her sisters, Carol Corlew and Paula Jean Perkett; her daughters, Bettylou Laing and Sally Kelly; her sons, Ronald and Douglas LaRock; and her longtime companion, Ralph Spellacy.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
At Betty’s request, there will be no calling hours.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
