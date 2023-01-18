Sept. 6, 1953—Jan. 12, 2023

CORINTH — Betty L. Stanton, 69, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany following a long illness.

Born on Sept. 6, 1953 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margean (Higgins) Denno.

Betty graduated from Corinth High School in 1972.

She was employed for over 30 years with New York state, first at the Wilton Developmental Center and then at the Corinth Dayhab until her retirement.

Betty attended the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish for many years.

She loved garage sales, going on vacations with her family, especially at the beach and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings: Mary Brodell, William “Billy” Denno, and Barbara Morris.

Survivors include one son, Michael Stanton (Danielle) of Corinth; three grandchildren: Logan, Siobhan and Easton Stanton, all of Corinth; four siblings: Joan Woodard (Gerald) of Lake Luzerne, Martha Maxam (Dick) of Corinth, Richard Denno (Melanie) of Corinth, and Shelley Games (Dan) of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Peregrine Senior Living in Clifton Park and the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany for their kindness and compassionate care given to Betty during her stay. The family also wishes to thank our family and friends for their continued support and prayers given during Betty’s illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory go to the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.