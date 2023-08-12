Dec. 20, 1926—Aug. 8, 2023

ARGYLE — Betty L. (Middleton) Wood, 96, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Washington Center.

Born on Dec. 20, 1926, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the Aubrey and Alma (Gilrey) Middleton.

Betty married the love of her life, John Edward Wood, on Aug. 11, 1945. They spent a wonderful 63 years of marriage together until John’s passing in 2008.

She was a longtime member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church and the Gideon Auxiliary. Betty was a beautiful self-taught piano player.

Betty enjoyed planting all different types of flowers, the outdoors, and known for baking her famous pies and cookies.

In addition to her parents, husband, and several siblings, Betty is predeceased by her children: James Wood and Susan Daltilio.

Left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren: Jon (Heidi) Wood, Becky Wood, Lisa (Ray) Crandall, Ron Daltilio; her great-grandchildren: Jared Wood, Courtney Wood, Benny Brown, and Derrick Crandall; and her great-great-grandchildren: Andrew, Benny, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Ann Wood; her sister, Jane Steele; and as well as nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Rd., Fort Edward, NY 12828. A service will follow calling hours.

A burial will be private and to the convenience of the family at the Wood Family Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.