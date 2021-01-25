Jan. 4, 1926-Jan. 23, 2021
CORINTH, NY / COLUMBIA, SC — Betty L. (Mason) Wendell, 95, a longtime resident of Corinth, went into the arms of the Lord, Saturday, Jan.23, 2021, at her home in Columbia, SC.
Born on Jan. 4, 1926 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Orion and Alma Mae (Delong) Mason.
Betty graduated from Corinth High School in 1943.
She married Charles Wendell on July 22, 1945 at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth. The couple resided and raised their family in Corinth for many years. He passed away Aug. 4, 1993 following 48 years of marriage. Betty has currently been residing for the past several years in Columbia, South Carolina.
Betty was employed for 14 years at the Cumberland Farms store in Corinth and also worked for the Meals on Wheels program, and enjoyed delivering the meals. She also enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club and bowling in a league.
She was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth since 1938, and held various positions including Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, and was a member of the Grace Choir, Pastor Parish Committee, Membership Committee and the United Methodist Women.
Betty was a member of the Corinth Youth Commission, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star, Saratoga Chapter 131, and served as an Elections Inspector for many years. She also was an active member of the Adirondack Girl Scouts serving as Assistant Leader, Leader, as well as a member of the Camp Committee, Archives Committee, Board of Directors, and Area Chairman for Corinth for 12 years until 2007.
Her greatest achievement while in scouting was transforming an old garage with the help of her husband and the Army Corps of Engineers into a beautiful winter lodge. Girl Scouts could go swimming and boating in the summer, and snowshoeing and skating in the winter.
Betty also was instrumental, along with Floyd Andrus from the Corinth Boy Scouts, in purchasing a Liberty Pole as a symbol of freedom during Corinth’s Bicentennial year. She was proud of her Senior Girl Scout Troop #341, which placed a time capsule as their challenge toward their completion of the Girl Scout Silver Award.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by a great-grandson, James Eggleston; and by her brother, Orion “Harold” Mason.
Survivors include four children: Sylvia Eggleston (Tim Montena Sr.) of Corinth, Louise Anderson (Greg) of Nesconset, NY, Carol Currier (Bill) of Blythewood, SC, and Ryne Wendell of Blythewood, SC; her half-sister, Jacqueline (Mason) Palmer of So. Glens Falls; five grandchildren: Kimberly White of Queensbury, Kevin Eggleston of Corinth, Brian Anderson of Norwalk, Conn., Heather Santin of Bayside, NY, and Nikki Marie Harrison of Corinth; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces and a nephew.
Due to the pandemic, current arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
A public Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mill Creek Manor and also All Seasons Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care given to Betty during her illness.
The family suggests the in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church (Sunday School Program), 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or to Skye Farm Camp, 1884 E. Schroon River, Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
