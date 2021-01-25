Jan. 4, 1926-Jan. 23, 2021

CORINTH, NY / COLUMBIA, SC — Betty L. (Mason) Wendell, 95, a longtime resident of Corinth, went into the arms of the Lord, Saturday, Jan.23, 2021, at her home in Columbia, SC.

Born on Jan. 4, 1926 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Orion and Alma Mae (Delong) Mason.

Betty graduated from Corinth High School in 1943.

She married Charles Wendell on July 22, 1945 at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth. The couple resided and raised their family in Corinth for many years. He passed away Aug. 4, 1993 following 48 years of marriage. Betty has currently been residing for the past several years in Columbia, South Carolina.

Betty was employed for 14 years at the Cumberland Farms store in Corinth and also worked for the Meals on Wheels program, and enjoyed delivering the meals. She also enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club and bowling in a league.

She was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth since 1938, and held various positions including Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, and was a member of the Grace Choir, Pastor Parish Committee, Membership Committee and the United Methodist Women.