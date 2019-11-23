{{featured_button_text}}
Betty L. Allen-Decker
Jan. 4, 1956 — Nov. 20, 2019

CORINTH — Betty L. Allen-Decker, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Saratoga Springs.

Born on Jan. 4, 1956 in Day, she was the daughter of David and Dorothy (Ovitt) Allen.

Betty graduated from Corinth High School.

She lived for many years in the area and enjoyed traveling, eating, tie dye shirts, music, children and visiting with her friends.

Betty enjoyed her trip to Walt Disney World, recently went to Hershey Park, and loved her cat, Snowball.

She was predeceased by her sister.

Survivors besides her parents include her husband, Chuck Decker of Corinth; her close friend, Michael Seager of Ballston Spa; her five children; many siblings, including Pam Young of Queensbury; and numerous other family members and friends, especially Aubry Crossan and Meghan Montanye.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Burial will be held in the spring at Conklingville Community Cemetery in Day.

Special thanks to Wellspring for their longtime support and kindness shown to Betty over the years.

