Betty Joyce Leonelli

Betty was devoted to her husband and children, they were the center of her life. Her family was her first priority and they in turn were devoted to her. Betty was her family’s unassuming pillar of strength.

Betty adored her grandchildren; they brought her pure joy and happiness. When Betty’s grandchildren were young, they loved her with all their hearts. As they became adults, they also grew to cherish her for the true treasure she was, just as her husband and children always had.

Betty had a gift. She made those around her feel good about themselves. Betty made the people who came into her life feel special, appreciated and important. She made everyone feel seen, heard and valued. Betty gave this gift to countless people, over many years and once it was received, it was theirs to keep forever.

We are grateful for the kindness, strength and unconditional love that she brought to our lives. She will always be with us; she will always be our beacon and our pillar of strength.

Betty’s loving spirit will live on in her husband of seventy-three years, Charles A. Leonelli II; and in her four children, their spouses and her grandchildren: