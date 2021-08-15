July 9, 1925—Aug. 7, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Betty Joyce Leonelli, 96, passed away on August 7, 2021 at her home in Lake George, NY.
Betty was born on July 9, 1925 in Glens Falls and grew up in South Glens Falls. She graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1944, where she met her husband, Charles A. Leonelli II. After graduation, Betty worked for Glens Falls Electric and Supply and the Bell Telephone Company.
In 1948, she married Charles and they started their life together. After living in several regions of New York State, in 1960 they made the Village of Lake George their permanent home with their four children. In 1965, Betty and Charles purchased an arcade in the village. After several years, they wanted to expand the business, and in 1972 they purchased a lot on Canada and Montcalm Street and built Leonelli’s Playland Arcade from the ground up. Betty and Charles worked side by side growing a business that continues to thrive today. They were true partners in everything they accomplished over seventy-three years of marriage.
Twenty years ago, Betty and Charles built their dream home on Lake George. Betty enjoyed observing the activity and wildlife on the lake as it changed from season to season. As her Alzheimer’s advanced, the lake and everything that was unfolding on it became both a source of entertainment and comfort.
Betty was devoted to her husband and children, they were the center of her life. Her family was her first priority and they in turn were devoted to her. Betty was her family’s unassuming pillar of strength.
Betty adored her grandchildren; they brought her pure joy and happiness. When Betty’s grandchildren were young, they loved her with all their hearts. As they became adults, they also grew to cherish her for the true treasure she was, just as her husband and children always had.
Betty had a gift. She made those around her feel good about themselves. Betty made the people who came into her life feel special, appreciated and important. She made everyone feel seen, heard and valued. Betty gave this gift to countless people, over many years and once it was received, it was theirs to keep forever.
We are grateful for the kindness, strength and unconditional love that she brought to our lives. She will always be with us; she will always be our beacon and our pillar of strength.
Betty’s loving spirit will live on in her husband of seventy-three years, Charles A. Leonelli II; and in her four children, their spouses and her grandchildren:
Joanne Bramley, and her son Cole; Chuck and Dianne (Eagle) Leonelli and their children: Megen, Scott, Colin and Alex; DiAnne and George Scanlon and their children: Caley and Conor; BettyAnne and John Ogrodnick and their children: KelseyAnne and Breanne.
Betty is now reunited with her mother Blanche Wells Rathbun, her stepfather Clarence H. Rathbun, and her sister Jeanne Marie Chien.
Many devoted women cared for Betty during her last years of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was always appreciative of their kindness and the many ways they cared for her. Betty never missed an opportunity to tell them, right up to the last week before she passed, “Thank you, I appreciate everything you do for me”.
Betty’s family would like to thank all her caregivers, not only for the excellent care she received but for their kindness and devotion to Betty and to our family. They came into our lives as caregivers, but they quickly became wonderful friends to Betty and our family. We truly appreciate them being in our lives at this heartbreaking time and for holding her hands and ours.
Betty’s family would also like to thank High Peaks Hospice and Hudson Headwaters’ Homeward Bound for their valued support. They helped guide us through the most difficult time of our lives.
At Betty’s request, there will not be a service.
Memories and condolences can be shared on sbfuneralhome.com or sent to Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Bright Focus Foundation’s Fund for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at support.brightfocus.org.
