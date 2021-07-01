Betty Jean Emma Morehouse

Betty will be deeply missed by so many lives she touched. Betty’s family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the High Peaks Hospice. They were a Godsend the last week of Betty’s life here. And to Alexis Moses, who supported the family with her love and care for Betty during her last days here.

Betty has already sent a message that she is doing GREAT and is surrounded by a bunch of family and friends and is happy to be free of all physical suffering. She is having a blast and is in great spirits. With all the love surrounding her during the end of her physical life, she was so easily able to cross over and to go right up to Heaven, feeling like she rode that wave of love directly up there. She was and is so grateful for all of that love. She said she can still feel it from all the way up in Heaven! She said that no one needs to worry about her anymore, which she hopes will bring some relief and comfort for all of us.