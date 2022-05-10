Feb. 14, 1925—May 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty Jean Combs, 97, formerly of Fortsville and South Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord, on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, at The Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs, NY. After moving from her home in South Glens Falls, Betty resided at The Oaks Independent Living Facility in Fort Edward for nearly fifteen years and then to The Landing, Assisted Living Facility in Queensbury before moving to Wesley Health Care.

Born on February 14, 1925, in Fort Ann, NY, she was the daughter of the late Beecher H. and Matilda (Tripp) Combs.

Until retirement, Betty was employed at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY, for most of her working years.

Betty loved a variety of sports in her younger years including skiing, golfing, ladies softball and for many years, participating on a bowling league with her sister, Ruth. She was also an avid camera buff and belonged to a local Photography Club. Betty, along with her longtime friend Georgiana Golden “Georgie”, not only loved taking photographs but developing her own pictures. Her many photos and slides were carefully categorized and she loved hosting “movie nights” for family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the theater and attended many concerts.

At the age of fourteen while in school, Betty learned how to hook rugs. She later joined clubs and became quite skilled in this somewhat lost art, creating a number of beautiful rugs which are still enjoyed by family members today.

Betty belonged to the Fortsville United Methodist Church for many years. Each Saturday evening (in season) she would walk to the church with her mother and sister bringing bouquets of their homegrown flowers for the Sunday service. For years Betty worked on the “Apple Pie Committee”, beginning in the early morning hours baking many pies to profit their small church. While still warm they would deliver to anxiously awaiting loyal customers.

Betty did a fair amount of traveling with family and friends to include visiting the Hawaiian Islands, an Alaskan Cruise, and trips to Florida, Maine and throughout New England. She loved spending time with family and friends, going to the beach and making her homemade ice cream, delighting all who were present, especially her nephew and two nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger B. Combs and sister, Ruth C. Combs. Betty was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Marion (Geer) Combs as well as many cousins with whom she was very fond of.

She is survived by her nephew, Michael Combs and his wife, Bonnie, of Greer, SC; her two nieces: Martha Boyd and her husband, Dick, of Bolton Landing, NY and Sharon Combs of Tavares, FL; she is also survived by her cousins: Craig Leslie of Lakeland, FL, Wayne Tripp of Cedar Grove, WI; several great-nieces and great-nephews and many extended family members.

Our special thank-you goes to Michelle Call who was a true friend and companion to Betty. When Betty saw her coming, she would smile and shout, “Here’s my friend, here’s my friend!!” Michelle spent much time with Betty during her final days. Thank you, Michelle, for all you did to comfort our aunt.

Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950; Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward, NY at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.carletonfuneralhome.net/obituaries/.